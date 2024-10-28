NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the body was found near South Glades Drive and Northeast 19th Avenue on Monday morning.

The man’s identity and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

