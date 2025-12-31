MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a canal in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of 450 NE 77th St. following reports of a person in the canal, Wednesday morning.

Details about the victim’s identity, age or condition were not immediately available.

Police have not released information regarding the cause of death and said their investigation is ongoing.

