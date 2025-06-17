WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal under a bridge in West Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made near the area of Northwest 25th Street and 72nd Avenue on Tuesday, where someone reported seeing a person floating in the water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene alongside deputies and confirmed the individual was deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

