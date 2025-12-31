MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a canal by a park in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of 450 NE 77th St. following reports of a person floating in the canal, Wednesday morning.

William Vallenilla said he lives near Manatee Bend Park, where the body was found. He told 7News one of his neighbors was the one who first spotted the body in the water.

“One of our neighbors, who was out walking her dogs at Manatee Bend Park, told me that she found a dead body in the river here, Little River, and that it was like partially submerged, and then all of a sudden, like, we just saw all the fire trucks and all the fire rescue that were here, so I was, like, curious,” Vallenilla said. “I said, ‘I better go out and see what it is,’ you know? This is the first time anything like this, that I’ve known, that’s happened here at the park.”

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were seen searching the water Wednesday morning before confirming that they found a body.

Police said the body appeared to be that of a Caucasian man, but details about the victim’s identity or condition were not immediately available.

Officials have not released information regarding the cause of death and said their investigation is ongoing.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, crews were working to remove the body from the water.

