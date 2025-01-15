COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have located a body floating on the water in Biscayne Bay following reports of a missing swimmer.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area off the coast of Coconut Grove near Dinner Key, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials conducted a search for a missing swimmer for several hours and discovered the body of a person.

Rescue crews were captured attempting to retrieve the body from the water.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.