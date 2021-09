SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a disturbing discovery near a popular large retailer in Sweetwater.

A body was found by the IKEA near Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Saturday afternoon.

The store is located in the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 20th Street.

Sweetwater Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

