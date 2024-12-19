MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video provides a new view of the moments after a man attacked an Amazon driver and stole his delivery van.

The brazen crime occurred in Miami Shores on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northeast 92nd Street and 10th Court.

The Amazon driver said he was punched in the face by the subject, who was identified as 46-year-old Hassan Rkein.

Rkein then jumped in the vehicle and took off with the van, prompting a police pursuit that lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Footage, obtained by 7News, shows Miami Shores Police officers arresting the carjacker.

Police were able to use a GPS tracker inside the van to locate it going southbound on Biscayne Boulevard.

The subject bailed out of the van and took off by foot, but he was arrested quickly thereafter in the area of Northeast 23rd Street and Second Avenue.

Rkein appeared in bond court on Thursday. He is charged with carjacking and battery.

In court, he was denied bond and was given a stay away order from the victim.

