HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video shows Hollywood Police arresting a man who is accused of a barbaric crime on Miami Beach.

Thirty-year-old Keith Hill Jr. was arrested on Hollywood Beach as he was trying to blend in with beach goers.

According to Miami Beach Police, Hill sexually assaulted a female rollerblader last Tuesday on Miami Beach Beachwalk.

The video, released by Hollywood Police on Tuesday, shows officers handcuffing Hill on Friday after they matched his description while he was walking on the sand with the man on a Be on the Lookout flyer from Miami Beach.

Officials said Hill was arrested for giving a false identification to police officers when they encountered him in Hollywood and failing to register as a sex offender. He’s also got a sex battery/kidnapping charge that is connected to the Miami Beach alleged crime.

Chilling surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured the crime. A man who, police believe, is Hill ambushed the victim from behind. The woman was rollerblading on the Beachwalk at 23rd Street when, police said, Hill grabbed her and brought her to the ground. The suspect is then seen dragging the woman into the bushes to continue his crime.

Police said Hill took off on foot.

Days later, Hill was arrested by Hollywood Police.

He remains behind bars at the Paul Rein Detention Facility as he awaits extradition to Miami-Dade County.

