MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures the moment a man accused of disturbing behavior is caught and cuffed.

Luca DiMichele is accused of a creepy crime involving a mother and her 10-year-old daughter at a Forever 21 in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the 31-year-old was caught recording video of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in the store’s dressing room.

Responding officers met him inside the store and immediately searched him.

“Put your hands up. Turn around,” said an officer.

“Any weapons on you man?” said another officer (maybe)

“Weapons?” said DiMichele.

“A knife, gun, anything?” said the officer.

“No. No,” said DiMichele.

As he’s searched, he pleads with the police and tells them what a good guy he is.

“Guys, I’m a good guy. I didn’t do anything. Trust me!” said DiMichele.

But others at the store beg to differ.

While he had no weapons on him, he did come armed with a cell phone.

Detectives said he used his iPhone to record the women change. He creepily slid the device under the fitting room as the 10-year-old and her mother tried on clothes.

“He was filming a woman and her daughter, under the stall, in the fitting room. He had the phone on the floor, filming,” the store manager told officers.

After he was caught for the alleged crime, the two victims are seen on video pointing out the device they saw recording them.

“This is the phone here?” said the officer.

“Yes,” said one of the victims.

Fighting through tears, the young victim explains to officers what happened.

“We were putting on clothes and then I saw that the man put the phone under the door and started, like, I saw that the phone was like on record…” said the girl.

“It was already on record,” said the officer.

“And I told my mom,” said the young girl.

But DiMichele didn’t stop there, according to the victims.

“He took it again and then did it again, put it on his, on his shoe,” said the young girl.

That’s when the 10-year-old snatched the phone from the floor and notified store staff.

“When she noticed it, she was already putting on her pants too,” explained the mother in Spanish.

Once officers got the story straight, they put their focus on their arrestee.

“I’m a good guy!” pleaded DiMichele.

“Where are you from?” said the officer.

“Italy, southwest,” said DiMichele.

“Where do you live?” said the officer.

“I’m living in Brickell. I have a restaurant downtown. It’s called Rosaluna Cafe. I’m a super good guy,” said DiMichele.

Despite his pleas, he was cuffed and taken to Miami-Dade County jail where the man in the restaurant business was able to sample jail cuisine.

But once he bonded out of jail, he had no appetite for a post-lockup chat with 7News.

When a photographer asked him whether he was DiMichele, the 31-year-old replied, “No,” and tried to avoid 7News’ questions as he walked away.

Investigators said they collected his cellphone among other evidence.

DiMichele has a pending video voyeurism trial.

