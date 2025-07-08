MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured a tense SWAT situation at an apartment in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood that ended in the arrest of a professional bare knuckle fighter.

City of Miami Police SWAT officers staged at the man’s front door on May 21 with big guns and tactical gear as they looked to detain him for allegedly beating up a woman’s ex-boyfriend over rent money a month earlier.

But as police stood outside his Bay Parc apartment, professional fighter Peter Peraza was allegedly in flight mode as video captures him attempting to flee officers by climbing the side of the high-rise building.

His climbing chaos put the Edgewater neighborhood on edge.

“Real Spiderman!” said one witness who saw him climbing.

“All the roads were shut down. They were police everywhere!” said a witness.

He wouldn’t hide for long as police burst through the front door of the apartment he was hiding in and sought to take him down. Officers allege he burglarized the unoccupied apartment to hide from them.

“Keep your (expletive) hands up,” said an officer.

“Put your hands behind your back!” said another officer.

Video captured the hallway hysteria as multiple officers demanded he get down on the ground.

“Get on the (expletive) ground!” said an officer.

Peraza ceded to officer’s demands and got on his knees.

“Keep your hands up!” said an officer.

Officers then moved in and yanked him out of the apartment.

“Put your hands on your back, put your hands behind your back!” said an officer.

Body camera footage shows Peraza bloodied and beaten up.

“Stop resisting!” yelled an officer.

At one point, Peraza tells the officers that his arm is injured and that he is not resisting arrest, but officers aren’t having it.

“Stop moving! Shut up!” said the officer.

As they take him out of the hallway and down to the lobby, the officers with bulky equipment and big guns figure out they don’t all fit in the elevator.

But they all end up meeting in the lobby for Peraza’s perp walk to jail.

The State’s Attorney Office has since dropped the burglary and resisting charge from the May 21 incident because they have no victim who is willing to testify.

Peraza still faces several charges, including seven felonies stemming from the alleged crimes committed in April.

