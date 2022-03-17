MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released police body camera footage captured a stunning stop after a man’s bizarre behavior and creepy comments at a clothing store in South Beach led to a rough takedown.

The footage showed a stunning turn of events at the Forever 21 on Lincoln Road, Nov. 28.

The suspect, identified as Andre Smalling, is seen denying any wrongdoing.

“I didn’t do nothing!” he said.

“Turn around!” said an officer.

“Man, get off me!” said Smalling.

The moment was the end result of a wild day inside the crowded Lincoln Road store during peak holiday shopping season.

7News covered the violent outburst at the time. Smalling, an Atlanta resident, is accused of battering people, throwing metal objects at employees and knocking over clothes racks.

Responding Miami Beach Police officers tried getting Smalling to stop, but he ran.

“Don’t run! I’m gonna Tase you!” said the officer.

Once Smalling was shocked with a Taser, he dropped to the ground and was handcuffed.

“I think I felt a numbness,” said Smalling.

Outside the store, fire rescue removed the Taser prongs. Inside, officers assisted those who were injured.

“I see that you’re still bleeding,” said an officer to a victim.

Victims showed their wounds and explained the earlier trouble that occurred in the store.

“He threw things,” said a victim.

“He threw metal at my face,” said a Forever 21 manager to the officer.

“They just kept talking about my body,” said a teenage victim to an officer.

The State Attorney’s Office concealed the identity of a victim who said this whole episode began when she was sexually harassed by the suspect and one other.

“‘Let me take you at the dinner. How old are you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m underage, I’m 17,'” said the teen.

There was also information collected at police headquarters on Smalling.

“I tell him, ‘Stop or I’m gonna Tase you.’ He keeps running, I deploy my taser. We were able to take him into custody,” said an officer on bodycam video.

Smalling was charged with battery and other offenses.

His trial is pending, and his next hearing is scheduled for April.

