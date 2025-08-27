BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captures the arrest of a driver who, police say, was driving recklessly across Surfside and Bal Harbour.

According to police, 53-year-old Orlando Pablo Taboada was driving in the wrong direction at a high rate of speed and carelessly switching lanes and jumping curbs in broad daylight last Friday.

A be on the lookout was issued for Taboada’s SUV and a Bal Harbour officer spotted him at 96th Street and Harding Avenue where he attempted an initial traffic stop.

But Taboada refused to speed, eluding the officer and even turning into on-coming traffic to escape.

According to the arrest report, he then drove into the 100th block of 96th Street in Surfside which is a restricted area for pedestrians and currently being used as a fenced construction site.

Taboada drove into the construction site as police began positioning their vehicles to restrict him from driving into areas where pedestrians could be.

Body camera footage shows police drawing guns as they figure out a strategy to get him out of the car.

“He’s right there,” said an officer.

Despite officers’ request toward him to stop and get out of the car, officials say Taboada put the car in reverse and accelerated into an officer’s cruiser and then he struck a Surfside Police cruiser as he attempted to flee.

“Get out of the way of this guy,” said an officer.

Detectives say Taboada could not escape using his vehicle because he got stuck in the sand. So officers moved in with their guns drawn and cornered him on the beach.

After smashing the driver side and rear window, Taboada resisted arrested by tensing and pulling away from the officers who were attempting to place handcuffs on him.

Surfside Police had to deploy their Tasers three times against the 53-year-old before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

After a brief stint at a local hospital, he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Taboada appeared in court where he heard his charges.

“Good morning! You’re charged with reckless driving, causing damage to a person or property. You tried to or potentially almost ran over a number of officers,” said Judge Cristina Miranda in bond court.

The judge did give Taboada bond for each of his charges. He does remain behind bars.

No one was seriously injured during this incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.