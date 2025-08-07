MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly obtained body camera footage shows the aftermath and arrest of a man accused of allegedly causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 36-year-old Andres Fiallo Estupinian struck several cars and an occupied ice cream truck in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood in June, which was packed with children and families.

The crash tragically killed a father of two, 50-year-old Andrew Loretta, who was out for a jog when he was struck in the chain reaction crash.

Witnesses said Fiallo Estupinian ran off after the wreck, but bystanders and responding officers made sure he did not get away.

Video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured mortified witnesses making a citizen’s arrest and holding down a bloody Fiallo Estupinian.

“Call the police, call the police,” yelled bystanders in Spanish.

And that’s what one female witness did.

“You dialed 911,” said an operator.

“I’m at Shenandoah Park. There was an accident. He’s like fighting [and they’re] trying to hold him down,” said a female caller.

Officers quickly arrived and ordered Fiallo Estupinian to show his hands.

“Turn around, turn around, turn around, turn around,” said an officer.

With blood streaming down his face and in handcuffs, Fiallo Estupinian told officers:

“I am a good person. I usually don’t act like this,” he said.

At one point, body camera footage captures Fiallo Estupinian causing rage among arresting officers as well as witnesses.

“Don’t look at me. Look that way!” said an officer to him.

“[Expletive]! I hope you [expletive] die,” said a witness.

As Fiallo Estupinian was hauled away to jail, witnesses recounted a traumatic sight that, they said, they’ll never forget.

“I’m willing to witness because he almost hit me,” said a woman.

“The most traumatizing thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said a male witness.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash and spoke to nearby residents.

The accident was so, so gruesome that he had lost his leg,” said area resident Marcos Mere.

A day after the crash, 7News spoke to Andrew’s father, Richard, who described the moments he heard the tragic news.

“So my wife and I were watching a baseball game and we got the call,” he said.

He said his son was a devoted husband and father.

“Kind, hardworking. He was good,” said Richard.

Fiallo Estupinian remains charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, and other offenses.

According to court records, since the crash, he’s been hospitalized, booked into jail, and is now out on bond and on house arrest.

Fiallo Estupinian has a scheduled hearing on Aug. 28 and a pending trial.

