DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video showed a rough confrontation between a suspect and an officer. The suspect was seen swinging and punching the officer, which prompted him to reach for his taser in order to subdue the suspect.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez addressed the dangerous encounter.

“Violence is always going to be there, unfortunately,” he said. “I know that we have a resilient, steady law enforcement agency, and we will not tolerate anybody putting a finger on our officers.”

The altercation happened on June 25 at a RaceTrac gas station at 11201 SW 216th St. The officer arrived at the scene after receiving a call of trespassing.

“This call in particular was a regular call for service,” Ramirez said.

People at the RaceTrac were ready for the suspect, George Knowles, to leave, but he decided to put up a fight.

Once Knowles lunged at the officer, he deployed his taser, but Knowles continued to fight.

From the bodycam footage, the officer was injured by Knowles but he continued to do his job.

After being attacked by Knowles, the officer was left with a broken nose.

“I’m extremely proud of the officer because he was professional, used proper officer safety skills, the subject went at him, struck him in the face, broke his nose, hit his head on the payment, and the officer never lost his composure and never lost control,” Ramirez said. “Subdued the subject until his backup got there and was able to make the arrest.”

Knowles is facing a list of charges, which includes attempted murder. 7News was told that this was not the first time Knowles has been in trouble with police.

