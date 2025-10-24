MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly obtained body camera footage captures a race to rescue a little boy after he was bitten by a shark off Key Largo.

His family says he was snorkeling during Labor Day on Horse Shoe Reef when he was attacked, prompting a heart-racing response from first responders.

Footage, obtained by 7News, shows the moment paramedics arrived.

“Just relax, buddy,” said a paramedic.

The bites to 8-year-old Richard Burrows’ leg appeared to come from a Black Tip shark, according to officials.

After he was brought to land, paramedics tended to the crying child as his frightened sister looked on.

Rescue crews placed him on stretcher to transport him to a rescue helicopter.

“He’s just hanging out. We’re going to take good care of him,” said a paramedic.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

But moments before help’s arrival, 911 calls show a frantic father hoping his son could be saved.

“What’s your emergency?” said an emergency dispatcher.

“We’re offshore. Shark bite,” said the father.

Soon after, first responders and doctors provided the help the brave little boy needed.

Speaking at a news conference held in Miami days after his recovery, Lt. Col. Vicente Nelson, a surgeon at Ryder Trauma Center, described Burrows as a model patient.

“He was completely calm, stoic kid and let us do what needed to be done, so we were able to give him the best care we could as quickly as we could,” said Nelson.

Officials said a good Samaritan helped the family out in getting the child to shore.

