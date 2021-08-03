SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video capturing the initial response of first responders to the site of the condo collapse in Surfside has been released.

The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo happened on June 24 at around 1:30 a.m.

“There’s a lot of dust. I can barely see anything,” an officer said. “Is anybody there?”

Witnesses ran up to responding officers to tell them what they had heard.

Family members also showed up to the site to know what happened to their relatives. A total of 98 people died in the partial collapse of the condo.

Officers and fire rescue crews could also be seen coordinating what roads needed to be blocked for the public’s safety.

An officer asked a man, “That back part that collapsed, how many people do you think were in there?”

“I want to say probably 40% of that side was filled,” he said.

