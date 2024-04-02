MIAMI (WSVN) - Body cam footage shows the moments after a former model allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in her Miami apartment.

Miami Police Department footage, obtained by 7News from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, shows the point of view of officers who responded to the fatal incident.

“Get up, get up right now,” said an officer.

“Baby, baby, baby, baby, wake up, wake up,” model Courtney Clenney is heard saying to her unresponsive boyfriend.

Another angle of the footage shows a hysterical Clenney being moved to another room by police.

“No, no, no, no, no, I can’t. I can’t let this, OK?” said Clenney.

“Fire Rescue,” said an officer. “He’s not breathing.”

The video released almost two years to the day when, prosecutors say, OnlyFans model Clenney fatally stabbed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli inside the One Paraiso Miami condo.

The stabbing happened in April 2022. Prior to the body cam video being released, still pictures, tabloid articles, scene photos, and 911 calls provided a glimpse of the horrific day.

While Miami Police responded to the 911 call, they did not arrest Clenney on the day of the incident. Months later, while Clenney was in rehab in Hawaii, U.S Marshals picked her up and brought her back to South Florida.

The Miami-Dade SAO is charging Clenney with murder. She is currently in jail without bond. Her trial is pending.

From the beginning, Clenney has claimed self-defense.

Another criminal case, focused on the alleged hacking of a computer belonging to Obumseli, involves Clenney’s parents. The parents are accused of working with their jailed daughter and her legal team to hack the late Obumseli’s computer, rather than first turning it over to lawyers. There will be a hearing on this case on April 23.

