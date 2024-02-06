FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Newly released body cam footage shows the moment of impact when a drunk driver slammed into one of their officers, leaving him injured.

The crash occurred on Jan 23 near the 1200 block of North Krome Avenue in Florida City.

Officers were responding to a robbery at a convenience store when 19-year-old, Giavanni Mendez-Simon, smashed into a police cruiser that was parked along the street.

Video shows officers running out of the way as they see the Silver Honda smashing into the sergeant’s squad car head on. One of them is knocked down by the force of the smash.

“I got an officer down,” said one officer.

“Oh shoot,” said the injured officer.

The officer coming to the other’s help as he laid on the ground.

“You sure you don’t need help?” said one officer.

“Nah, I’m gonna stay down,” said the officer on the floor.

The officer was later transported to Jackson Memorial South for treatment.

“You good?” asked one officer.

“I’m trying brother. Ah.” said the injured officer. “See if that guy is intoxicated or something.”

Police circled the Honda and cutting the seat belt off of Simon. Simon got out of the car, following officers’ directions, as they waited for rescue crew arrival.

Simon was then arrested and transported to jail. When he bonded out, Simon spoke to 7News.

“I have never drank like that. It’s like the second time that I’ve done that,” he said, “So, I ask the gentleman for forgiveness, that God would take care of him and heal him,” said Simon.

The injured officer has since left the hospital and is recovering at home. The suspect faces a long list of charges including driving under the influence and not having a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.