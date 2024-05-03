HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after the bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were discovered at an apartment Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Hialeah Police arrived at the scene at the Lake House Apartments, located at 7225 W. 11th Street.

According to police, they received a call at around 5:17 p.m. from a woman who discovered her husband and her son’s bodies at the apartment.

Police confirmed that the 36-year-old father killed his son then decided to end his own life.

“It is shocking, some of the neighbors say he seem like a very good father was always with his son outside or was either riding a bike or walking around,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

While officials have not confirmed how the two died, police radio recordings indicated that it was due to a shooting.

“We’re still investigating. There’s still little information that we can share at this time,” said Rodriguez. “What we do know, this is a tragedy.”

A neighbor whose child played with the 6-year-old spoke to 7News.

“Play everyday. Play with my kid. Everyday going out in the parking lot,” William Morales said.

Morales said that he and the man would get home at around the same time and would exchange hellos.

“We also heard the same thing,” Rodriguez said. “Some of the neighbors saying that that he seemed like a very good father. Was always with his son outside. They were always either riding bike or walking around.”

Morales was distraught when he heard the news.

“Everybody here cry because everyone know the guy and family, he said. “I cry last night. My kids nervous.”

Another neighbor tells 7 News that the wife of this family was staying at her mother’s home because they were having problems and when she came home she found her husband and son shot.

An investigation into the incident continues, neighbors are now left wondering why this happened.

“It’s a very tragic story,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t have a motive yet. It’s still part of that, part of the investigation at this point.”

“I can’t sleep last night,” Morales said. “My eyes, my kids nervous, sleeping with us.”

“I would say ‘What’s up brother,’ because he from Pakistan and speak little English,” said Morales. “They play every day they play in the parking lot.”

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

