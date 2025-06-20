MIAMI (WSVN) - A Boca Raton Fire Rescue officer was arrested on Thursday after being accused of possessing child sex abuse material.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on September of 2023 reporting a user for uploading multiple files depicting children ranging from the ages of three and ten engaged in sexual suggestive and explicit acts, oftentimes with adult men.

One month later, the tip was assigned to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit via the South Florida ICAC Task Force and Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Through multiple legal processes, it was confirmed that the owner and user of the reported account was 51-year-old Alejandro Fernandez Callegari, a Boca Raton firefighter who had been with the force for over 20 years.

MDSO Special Victims Bureau detectives, as well as MDSO Kendall District Uniform Patrol, confronted the suspect at his address, where he was promptly arrested after refusing to speak to detectives.

He has since been transported to Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

In a statement, the City of Boca Raton said:

The City of Boca Raton has been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Callegari on charges related to child pornography. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. These serious allegations do not reflect the values or standards of conduct we uphold for all City employees. As this matter involves an active criminal investigation, no further comment will be provided at this time.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.