HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of several people after their boat began to sink in Biscayne Bay off Black Point Marina.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the sinking vessel, Sunday afternoon.

Cellphone video showed the boat partially under water with people swimming to safety toward first responders.

Everyone appeared to be OK.

