MIAMI (WSVN) - A boater off the coast of Miami was treated to a whale of a sight.

The boater was fishing when he spotted a whale shark swimming close to his vessel.

The boater dove into the water to get a closer look as it swam deeper into the water.

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world, with some capable of reaching more than 60 feet in length.

They’re listed as endangered, with around 200,000 remaining in the world, making a chance to see one so closely an incredibly rare sight.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.