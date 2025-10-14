(WSVN) - A good Samaritan helped rescue a sea turtle after spotting the reptile was stuck in a crab trap.

According to officials, the good Samaritan saw the stuck reptile over the weekend and called Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies for help.

MDSO’s Marine Patrol Unit responded to the scene.

Deputies worked with the good Samaritan to help free the loggerhead turtle that was entangled in a crab trap line.

The turtle was able to safely swim back into the ocean.

