NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to the rescue of a man when he fell off his personal watercraft in Haulover Inlet, ending up unconscious in the water.

The dangerous wipeout took place Thursday afternoon, prompting boat towing service owner Charles Hansen and others to rush to the 23-year-old victim’s aid.

“He was floating, face down in the water for at least 20 seconds before his friend got his mouth and nose out of the water, and until I arrived,” said Hansen. “I immediately arrived on scene, probably within like 30 seconds.”

Videographers like those from Miami Famous, BoatSnaps and Wavy Boats captured the rush to action and lifesaving work by the victim’s friend and Hanson, who owns Fast Response Marine Towing & Salvage.

Hansen spoke exclusively to 7News on Friday about his good deed and riding up on an especially critical scene.

“The guy was struggling to keep his buddy’s head up out of the water. He’s completely unconscious,” he said.

The victim’s friend kept holding onto him onto him, despite the notoriously rough Haulover Cut waters.

“Videos probably don’t do it justice, how rough it is in the inlet,” said Hansen.

The good Samaritan said he quickly got to work in his efforts to bring the victim to safety.

“Luckily, we were able to snatch him up on board,” said Hansen.

Once on boat Hansen’s boat, he wasn’t immediately clear as to whether the victim was still alive.

“I wasn’t even sure if he was breathing, to be honest. I just wanted to get him to [emergecy medical services] as fast as possible,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire and Ocean Rescue took over after Hansen was pulled out of the water.

Hansen said the victim was transported to Aventura Hospital.

“Lucky kid,” said Hansen.

The good Samaritan said the young man hurt his shoulder and suffered a concussion.

Hansen even towed the watercraft in.

“He’s very lucky, very lucky,” he said.

