MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat engulfed in flames left behind a charred 30-foot vessel.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out in Miami around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The inferno ensued behind the Miami River Apartments along North River Drive.

Crews extinguished the fire in 10 minutes, but the yacht took heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

