Boat strikes 79th Street Causeway bridge causing brief closure

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Causeway bridge has reopened after a boat crashed into it.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where cars could be seen turning around as the bridge was stuck in the up position, just before 12:30 p.m., Monday.

The boat’s mast was also spotted collapsed in the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the scene to make a report.

Crews had the bridge back up and running at around 12:40 p.m.

