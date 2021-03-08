Boat stolen from Doral business found in Hialeah

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat that was stolen from a family-owned freight forwarding business in Doral has been found in Hialeah.

The 23-foot Robalo was taken Friday from a warehouse near Northwest 29th Street and 80th Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the driver of a pickup truck pulling up, getting out and hitching the boat to the back of the truck.

The vessel was found Saturday.

The business’s owner said it’s supposed to be shipped out to a customer in Aruba.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.