HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat owner says a broken gate at Black Point Marina has become a gateway to crime, and his boat was targeted over the long weekend.

Carlos Rojas said he received an alert on his cellphone Sunday about someone aboard his boat that was sitting on a slip at the marina.

Surveillance video caught a glimpse of the boat bandit walking by Rojas’ boat.

He said the thief gutted the console and stole the navigation system.

“So I came in this morning and this is what they did,” said Rojas as he showed 7News the aftermath of the theft.

He said replacing the stolen navigation system will cost him $16,000. Now, he’s pointing the finger at Miami-Dade County.

“This is not functioning and it stays open like this most of the time,” said Rojas.

Rojas said the dock’s gate is the only layer of security protecting his boat and it’s anything but secure. He added he and other boaters who rent slips at the marina have been asking the county to fix the gate for weeks.

“The mag lock hasn’t been working for about a month,” said Rojas.

He said he and other boaters have no way to protect their valuables, allowing thieves to take advantage of the easy entry.

“We don’t have any protection here so basically this is open and anyone can come in and out and just steal whatever they want,” said Rojas.

Rojas and other boaters want the county to install more lights and cameras to keep their boats safe. He adds they have even offered to pay for it, but the county has rejected their efforts.

“They don’t let us,” said Rojas.

So their only course of action is to install cameras on their boats.

“At the end of the day, we are all in the same boat,” said Rojas.

The owner said that until the door is fixed, everyone’s boat is exposed to the threat of theft.

“My biggest frustration is the inability of action. There is nothing I can do, the door is still open. My goal is for the county to show some interest in this marina and fix that door.” said Rojas.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade County for more information on this broken gate but hasn’t heard back.

