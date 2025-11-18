MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat owner and his captain were arraigned on federal drug trafficking charges after U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted their vessel carrying more than 740 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment, according to authorities.

According to the Department of Justice, court records state that between Aug. 24 and 28, Jeffry Dominguez, 34, and Luis Antonio Garcia Rosario, 37, planned to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from the Dominican Republic to Miami.

On Aug. 29, Coast Guard personnel stopped a 44-foot vessel as it entered U.S. waters.

During a search, law enforcement identified Dominguez as the registered owner and Garcia Rosario as his captain, the DOJ said.

Officers discovered 741 packages containing approximately 742 kilograms of cocaine stashed in a concealed compartment on board, prosecutors said.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

If convicted, they each face a maximum of life in prison.

Garcia Rosario, a Dominican national, also faces removal from the United States if convicted.

