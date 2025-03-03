HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble on the water led to a scary night for boaters near the Haulover Marina.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a boat overturned near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue, Sunday night.

7News has learned everyone who was on board the vessel has been accounted for.

It remains unclear what caused the boat to overturn.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.