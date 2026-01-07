MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of operating the boat that ran over and killed a teen has met his punishment.

Carlos Guillermo “Bill” Alonso will serve six months’ probation and take a boater-safety course in an agreement reached between his attorneys and state prosecutors.

The tragic incident happened back in May 2024 in Biscayne Bay when 15-year-old Ella Adler was struck and killed during a birthday celebration.

Alonso, 79, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless boating charges on Monday in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox