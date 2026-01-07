MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of operating the boat that ran over and killed a teen has met his punishment.

Carlos Guillermo “Bill” Alonso will serve six months’ probation and take a boater-safety course in an agreement reached between his attorneys and state prosecutors.

The tragic incident happened back in May 2024 in Biscayne Bay when 15-year-old Ella Adler was struck and killed during a birthday celebration.

Alonso, 79, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless boating charges on Monday in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

