MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat somehow came off a trailer and ended up blocking the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 near 22nd Avenue.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured crews putting straps on the boat in an attempt to move the vessel.

Florida Highway Patrol and road rangers closed the eastbound lanes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic backup was seen going all the way towards the airport area and was diverted at 22nd Avenue.

The trailer the boat was attached to has not been found.

The eastbound roadways re-opened at around 12:30 p.m.

