SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A large boat went up in flames early Friday morning in Sweetwater, prompting a response from firefighters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene at Southwest Second Street and 102nd Court shortly after 4 a.m. where a boat was stored near a house. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the boat was left completely charred.

The flames did not appear to cause any significant damage to the home.

Officials confirmed that no one was on board at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

