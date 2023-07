COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue Units were dispatched to the scene of a boat fire in Coconut Grove.

A 40-foot boat went up in flames at the marina on Friday night near Monty’s located at 2550 South Bayshore Drive.

Miami Fire Rescue responded just after 9:30 p.m. to put it out and is investigating what caused this.

Officials reported no one was hurt.