MIAMI (WSVN) - There was smoke on the water in Miami after a boat caught fire.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Miami Outboard Club on the MacArthur Causeway, just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday

Crews arrived to find a docked 39-foot open fisherman boat with smoke coming from the cabin.

Firefighters doused the flames with foam and quickly got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what sparked the blaze.

