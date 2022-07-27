MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat came off its trailer hitch in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 near 22nd Avenue.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured crews putting straps on it in an attempt to move the vessel.

Florida Highway Patrol and Road Rangers have closed the roadways eastbound.

Traffic backup was seen going all the way towards the airport area.

Traffic has been diverted at 22nd Avenue.

The trailer, which the boat was attached to, has not been found.

