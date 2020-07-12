Boat catches fire near Oleta River State Park; no reported injuries

NEAR NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have put out a fire that broke out in a boat near North Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked near Oleta River State Park, Sunday evening.

Cellphone video showed the burning vessel and dark smoke billowing into the air.

An MDFR fire boat headed to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.