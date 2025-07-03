SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that ignited in a boat in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the first alarm fire next to a home near Southwest 82nd Court and 16th Street, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Nearby homes were evacuated as crews used foam to put out the flames.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

