MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a boat caught on fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a dock near the MacArthur Causeway, at around 10:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said crews arrived to find the fire on the 100-foot vessel was nearly out.

Firefighters sprayed water on the boat to finish putting out the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.