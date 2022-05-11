NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel has capsized near North Miami.

Around 4:15 p.m,. Wednesday, the boat began to take on water and capsized near the sandbar, near the Broad Causeway in Biscayne Bay.

7Skyforce hovered over the boat as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, tow boats and good Samaritans, including some on Jet-skis, took quick action and responded to the scene.

The owner of the vessel was able to put in a mayday call before the boat flipped. He was rescued by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Floats were being placed on the boat in an attempt to right the vessel.

The owner and boat were both brought back to shore in the evening.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the boat to overturn.

