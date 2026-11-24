KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have been pulled to safety after a boat capsized in the waters near Key Biscayne.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol units and US Coast Guard patrols could be seen not far from the upside down vessel.

One person could be seen wearing a lifejacket and wrapped in a towel aboard an MDSO vessel. Another could be seen wrapped in a dark towel.

After returning those passengers to land, emergency crews returned to the site of the capsized boat.

It’s unclear if there were others aboard the boat or what led to it capsizing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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