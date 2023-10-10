Residents of a Northeast Miami-dade apartment complex were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out.

It happened near Northeast Miami Gardens Drive and 14th Avenue.

Authorities said there was an issue with one of the electrical panels, sending smoke throughout the building and forcing residents out.

“It was smoke in the elevator smoke in the building and just we had to evacuate it we didn’t have any choice,” said Oren Pinhas, one resident forced to evacuate.

All the residents got out safely and no injuries were reported.