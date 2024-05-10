MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building in Miami, leading to a rapid response from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department.

The blaze was reported at around 4 a.m. Friday, at the 3000 block of 19th Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames shooting through the roof of the empty single-story structure.

Firefighters battled the flames and conducted a search of the building to make sure no one was inside. The search confirmed that the building was cleared.

Although the blaze was intense, fire crews managed to control it within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported in this incident. The building, however, sustained damage to all four units.

“Flames were so intense that the fire vented to the roof so the structure has heavy damage in the front unit, but fire did spread and so did smoke to the other adjacent units,” said Lieutenant Pete Sanchez. “So all four units are damaged to certain extents.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Miami Fire Investigations Unit, which is working to determine both the origin and cause of the blaze.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.