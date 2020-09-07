Black Lives Matter protesters marching in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters are making their calls for racial justice heard as they make their way across Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

7News cameras followed the demonstrators as they chanted and held up signs, just after 4 p.m., Monday.

Marchers began gathering at Panther Coffee, located along Northwest Second Avenue, near 24th Street, about an hour earlier.

Members of the group Justice for Miami addressed the crowd who showed up at the iconic coffee shop before they began the march.

Protesters have marched around the neighborhood and as of 4:10 p.m. were heading east toward Northwest Second Avenue.

Participants said they want to see justice for Jacob Blake and the late Georg Floyd, two Black men who garnered national headlines following their encounters with police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, respectively.

There were between 40 and 60 people taking part in the march, but that number is growing steadily. It’s unclear how long the event will last.

