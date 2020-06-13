Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown Miami, Little Haiti; I-95 reopens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Interstate 95 has reopened to traffic after a Black Lives Matter protest that began in downtown Miami made its way north of Wynwood to the Little Haiti neighborhood, leading authorities to temporarily close the highway in the area.

In a tweet posted just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, City of Miami Police said the highway was shut down in both directions near the Julia Tuttle Causeway and State Road 112. It was reopened about two hours later.

A group of about 150 people gathered at the Torch of Friendship around 3 p.m. and sat in front of the monument.

“We’re here to have justice hopefully soon be served,” said a protester.

About two hours later, the marchers were spotted making their way north on Northwest 2nd Avenue near 12th Street.

“For who do we stand? The people of the land!” they chanted.

Police said other areas in downtown Miami and Overtown have also been closed.

Protesters headed north on Biscayne Boulevard before making a westbound turn.

Just after 5:40 p.m., police said, the group moved to the Wynwood neighborhood and continued to grow in size.

Saturday’s march comes after about two weeks of nonstop demonstrations throughout South Florida, including another protest currently taking place in Coconut Grove.

Protesters said it’s important to keep the momentum going.

“I feel like it’s important, because the fight is never done,” said a protester. “I feel like this is such a deep-rooted problem that we have in our society that just one week, just one day of protesting isn’t enough.”

The crowd seems to be well-organized. Participants designated specific marching formations and commands.

They also recited the names of recent black lives lost.

“Say her name! Breonna Taylor!” they chanted.

On-ramps to I-95 southbound from the Dolphin Expressway and the MacArthur Causeway were also shut down, as well as an on-ramp to I-95 from State Road 112 and the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

As of 6:10 p.m. protesters continued heading north toward the Little Haiti neighborhood, prompting police to shut down the Julia Tuttle Causeway in both directions. It has since reopened.

Just before 8 p.m., the group reached the area of Northwest 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue in Little Haiti.

