Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Miami, Wynwood prompts closure of I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Black Lives Matter protest that began in downtown Miami and has made its way north of Wynwood has led authorities to close Interstate 95 in the area.

In a tweet posted just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, City of Miami Police said the highway has been shut down in both directions.

The group has moved to the Wynwood area. Some temporary street closures may happen in the Wynwood area. https://t.co/hmH3KZpePb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 13, 2020

The highway has been shut down near the Julia Tuttle Causeway and State Road 112.

A group of about 150 people gathered at the Torch of Friendship around 3 p.m. and sat in front of the monument.

“We’re here to have justice hopefully soon be served,” said a protester.

About two hours later, the marchers were spotted making their way north on Northwest 2nd Avenue near 12th Street.

“For who do we stand? The people of the land!” they chanted.

Police said other areas in downtown Miami and Overtown have also been closed.

Protesters headed north on Biscayne Boulevard before making a westbound turn.

Just after 5:40 p.m., police said, the group has since moved to the Wynwood neighborhood. It has continued to grow in size.

Saturday’s march comes after about two weeks of nonstop demonstrations throughout South Florida, including another protest currently taking place in Coconut Grove.

Protesters said it’s important to keep the momentum going.

“I feel like it’s important, because the fight is never done,” said a protester. “I feel like this is such a deep-rooted problem that we have in our society that just one week, just one day of protesting isn’t enough.”

The crowd seems to be well-organized. Participants designated specific marching formations and commands.

They also recited the names of recent black lives lost.

“Say her name! Breonna Taylor!” they chanted.

On-ramps to I-95 southbound from the Dolphin Expressway and the MacArthur Causeway remain closed, as well as an on-ramp to I-95 from State Road 112 and the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

The Julia Tuttle Causeway, however, remains open to traffic.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

As of 6:10 p.m. protesters continue heading north toward the Little Haiti neighborhood.

