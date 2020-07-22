Black Lives Matter activist accused of stealing flags from pro-Trump rally in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Black Lives Matter activist in South Florida could be facing new charges.

Police are looking to arrest Jonathan Gartrelle again for stealing flags during a pro-police caravan in downtown Miami over the weekend.

The 31-year-old was already charged with strong-arm robbery and escape.

He’s been accused of taking flags from cars during a pro-Trump caravan, throwing them on the ground and resisting arrest Saturday.

Gartrelle was struck by an SUV during the event but chose not to press charges against the driver.

