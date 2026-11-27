SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers were out in full swing for Black Friday.

Malls across South Florida felt the full impact of the holiday deals.

7News cameras captured crowds of people inside and outside Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise with bags in hand, as well as lines outside of Starbucks, Nike and Lululemon.

Ethan was one of the eager shoppers waiting to go into Nike.

He spoke with 7News about his Black Friday experience so far.

“It’s been going good so far. I didn’t really buy much lately,” he said. “I bought some stuff from Vineyard Vines, which, only $87 for three items, is not bad. The jacket was $90 itself, so it’s like I spent less than a jacket.”

Ethan said that instead of going in with a plan, he waits to see what he likes.

“I say whatever, honestly, because most stuff I want is for Christmas. So it’s just like, whatever I see, I buy,” he said.

Ethan also said he is shopping for himself, not others.

Another shopper told 7News what she had already bought as of Friday morning.

“I think, we’ve got Hurley’s, and then some socks from Hurley, again, some Skims, a pack of Pokemon cards, that’s what the guys have gotten, and then something to eat for now,” she said. “I think, I have shopped online, but I think being in person, you get to have the experience of everybody carrying their luggage, it’s so exciting. And also, it’s a better shipping experience because I think it’s always better to, like, see and then buy rather than just online.”

Other shoppers were not as impressed.

“Black Friday 2026: lines are long, deals are subpar, but hey, gotta do what you gotta do for the kids,” a shopper said.

A long line began forming outside of the Target located at the mall at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Those waiting in line said they were hoping to get gift cards.

“I really wanted to try getting the gift card, I really want the $1,000 gift card,” said Anabella Pozo.

7News asked shoppers what time they had arrived at the store.

“Like 3 a.m.,” said two young girls. “We didn’t sleep last night.”

“7:30 p.m. After Thanksgiving dinner,” said Pozo.

Shopper Wilma Cordoves said Black Friday shopping has always been an annual tradition for her.

“Like 11, 11:30, we’d all gather together, go have some breakfast, and then we would head to the stores at 5 a.m. Walmart, Target, all the major department stores would open at midnight , and that was a lot of fun. There was, like, crowds of people, and you would just be in this crowd. The whole festivity thing was, like, so exciting. It has changed a little bit, it’s not like that anymore,” she said.

Several shoppers told 7News why they decided to go Black Friday shopping.

“Honestly, I wish they had better sales in person than online because it defeats the whole purpose if you do it online,” said a shopper.

“It’s just the fun of coming out and doing it, getting out with these people and having a good time,” said shopper Joe Del Percio.

Shoppers were seen at stores as early as Thanksgiving, looking to get a head start on the deals.

In Aventura Mall, one guest claimed, “Honestly, it has the best shopping, the best stores. You really can’t beat it.”

At Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, the holiday season was welcomed in with a magical snowfall.

But, the snow isn’t the only things families look forward to every year.

“I made sure to be here all day, the whole day,” said a shopper.

Black Friday had shoppers like Lindsay Del Junco making a game plan to get the most of the day’s deals.

“I’m a teenager, I made sure to do a lot of late night shifts to save up money for today,” Del Junco said. “I wanted to shop as much as I could and have fun with my best friend.”

For some youth, it’s their first Black Friday out shopping.

“Honestly, what stood out the most is like I’ve never shopped on Black Friday, so the discounts and everything, it’s crazy to see for sure,” said another teenage shopper. “‘Cause I’m broke, I will say that. I’m a broke 17-year-old, so seeing all these prices that are affordable is great.”

Others remember what Black Fridays used to be like across the United States.

“I went through the wars of like early 2000s,” said Rodney Mejia. “This is… This is nothing.”

Still, people took advantage of the deals to save some money.

“I did find my hoodie that I wanted,” said a buyer.

Black Friday hours at Sawgrass Mills ended at 10 p.m. and at 11 p.m. for Dolphin Mall.

“If you are going to shop on Black Friday, come early in the morning ,’cause that’s what my parents did and they were able to beat the whole crowd and get everything smoothly,” a shopper said.

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