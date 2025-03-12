NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A rare bird was spotted in South Florida.

A female, black-casqued hornbill was captured hanging out in a tree in the backyard of a home in North Miami this week.

It’s a species of bird that is not seen in the Western Hemisphere and mainly exists in Africa.

The Tropical Audobon Society in Miami said the bird likely escaped from a private aviary where someone kept it as a pet.

