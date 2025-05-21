MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody following an overnight large-scale manhunt at an apartment complex in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Police say they were trying to execute an arrest warrant on Peter Peraza following an incident on April 1.

An altercation between Peraza and another man turned physical after the latter’s ex-girlfriend showed up unannounced at his apartment, demanding he give her money for rent, according to police. When he refused, Peraza reportedly kicked the other man while threatening his life. Peraza then stole the victim’s phone, laptop, Gucci watch, and camera.

The victim then attempted to escape, but he fell and broke his foot. He then approached the front desk and asked them to notify authorities.

SWAT teams swarmed the Bay Parc Apartments, located in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday night after obtaining enough evidence to execute an arrest warrant.

Video footage shows heavily armed officers entering the building and searching floor by floor for Peraza, who was seen scaling balconies in an attempt to evade arrest.

Many residents received emergency alerts advising them to stay indoors and secure their doors and balconies. However, those attempting to enter their homes—some delayed after walking their pets—were left stranded outside during the hours-long standoff.

“A lot of movement. There are a lot of police officers around. A lot of cops, a lot of vehicles. Definitely there was something big going on. It happens quite often around here in this neighborhood, honestly, sadly, I guess,” said a man. “They wouldn’t tell us anything. I couldn’t even walk my dog. It’s crazy.”

Peraza went down seven floors until he finally entered an apartment and hid there. Officers managed to find him not long after and were seen escorting him out of the apartment in handcuffs.

According to social media, Peraza is a fighter associated with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

He has since been charged with burglary, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and resisting officer arrest, among others.

Officials have since left the area following the investigation.

